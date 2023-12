A New Years Eve performance from the Bobby “BlackHat” Walters Band

Posted at 4:46 PM, Dec 29, 2023

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sit back, relax and enjoy the sounds of Bobby “BlackHat” Walters Band. For more information, visit their website.

