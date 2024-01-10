A National Ovation to L. Douglas Wilder: Honoring 70 Years of Leadership & Service

RICHMOND, Va. -- L. Douglas Wilder has been a powerful force here in Virginia and Nationwide as the first African American governor to hold the position in the United States. Governor L. Douglas Wilder stopped by the studio with the Dean of Virginia Commonwealth University’s L Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, Susan T. Gooden, Ph. D., who shared their insight and the details on the upcoming A National Ovation to L. Douglas Wilder Honoring his 70 Years of Leadership & Service.

For more information, and to attend the documentary premiere, visit the website.

