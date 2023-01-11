A Magical Night at the Museum with Little Hands Virginia 

RICHMOND, Va. --Little Hands Virginia is on a mission to support families and children in our area. Today, Taylor Keeney, Founder and Executive Director and Sarah Graper, Board President of the organization stopped by to share more about their annual fundraiser, “A Magical Night at the Museum” at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture happening January 28th at 5 p.m. To purchase tickets, go to littlehandsva.org/nightatthemuseum [littlehandsva.org] .

