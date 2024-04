RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Museum of History & Culture presents "Julia Child: A Recipe for Life". Tanya Cauthen head butcher and owner of Belmont Butchery joined us to walk us through creating one of Julia Child’s signature recipes. The Virginia Museum of History and Culture is located at 428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond.Give them a call at 804-340-1800 or visit the website, VirginiaHistory.org .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF HISTORY AND CULTURE*}