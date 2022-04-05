A Cabbit Tale - Cynthia Chisholm

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Cabbit Tale is a book nearly 20 years in the making. Author Cynthia Chisholm tells Bill about her book that speaks of tolerance, understanding, truth and finding wisdom. A Cabbit Tale is an adventure that brings two families together to find a very precious stone passed down through generations. Cindy will be signing books at Barnes & Noble Bookstore at Libbie Place on April 9th from 1p - 3p. You can purchase A Cabbit Tale here .