9th annual The Powder Room event for women

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Powder Room is a free women’s conference (ages 13+) aimed at building sisterhood and community while focusing on real life situations.

This is the 9th year of the event. This year, it’s happening Aug. 8 (7-9pm) and Aug. 9 (10am-4pm) at H2O Community Church, located at 49 Walnut Blvd. in Petersburg.

Virginia This Morning contributor Heather Marie Van Cleave spoke with Pastor Kim Harrell about the event and what to expect.

For more information and to register, please click here. While the event is free of charge, donations are accepted.