RICHMOND, Va. -- The 9th Annual Rockin on the Avenue benefiting the Evelyn D. Reinhart Guest House is happening Thursday, June 8th at 6 p.m. at 1100 Libbie Avenue in Richmond. Today, Lisa Patten, Senior Gift Officer, Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation joined us along with a current guest of the house, Lisa McLaughlin. For more information, visit www.reinharthouse.org.
Posted at 1:57 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 13:57:05-04
