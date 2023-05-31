RICHMOND, Va. -- The 9th Annual Rockin on the Avenue benefiting the Evelyn D. Reinhart Guest House is happening Thursday, June 8th at 6 p.m. at 1100 Libbie Avenue in Richmond. Today, Lisa Patten, Senior Gift Officer, Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation joined us along with a current guest of the house, Lisa McLaughlin. For more information, visit www.reinharthouse.org.

