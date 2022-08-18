RICHMOND, Va. -- The 95th Anniversary of the 1927 Bristol Sessions is coming up and we’re celebrating at the Birthplace of Country Music. Today, Leah Ross, executive director of advancement stopped by to share more about the event! Take part in the fun, September 9th through 11th. For more information, visit their website.
95th Anniversary of the 1927 Bristol Sessions and the Birthplace of Country Music
Posted at 1:58 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 13:58:23-04
