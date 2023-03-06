Watch Now
7th Annual Richmond Black Restaurant Experience

Today, Shamicia Bowen, Co-Owner of Richmond Black Restaurant Experience and Shane Roberts-Thomas, Owner of Southern Kitchen and vendor stopped by to share more about what to expect this year!
Posted at 1:36 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 13:36:55-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond community looks forward to a few events every year- Richmond Black Restaurant Week is one of them! Today, Shamicia Bowen, Co-Owner of Richmond Black Restaurant Experience and Shane Roberts-Thomas, Owner of Southern Kitchen and vendor stopped by to share more about what to expect this year! 

Take part in events happening all week long with their final event happening March 12th, Stick a Fork in it at Main Street Station from noon until 5 p.m. For more information, visit their website.

