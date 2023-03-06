7th Annual Richmond Black Restaurant Experience

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond community looks forward to a few events every year- Richmond Black Restaurant Week is one of them! Today, Shamicia Bowen, Co-Owner of Richmond Black Restaurant Experience and Shane Roberts-Thomas, Owner of Southern Kitchen and vendor stopped by to share more about what to expect this year!

Take part in events happening all week long with their final event happening March 12th, Stick a Fork in it at Main Street Station from noon until 5 p.m. For more information, visit their website .

