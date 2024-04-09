Watch Now
7th Annual JPJF #LIUB Autism Walk & Community Festival 

Posted at 2:14 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 14:14:04-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Pam Mines, Founder of JP JumPers Foundation joined us along with Dr. Antionette V. Irving, the Sheriff of the City of RIchmond who shared more about their upcoming Autism Walk and Community Festival. Participate in the fun happening Sunday, April 28th from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia located at 2500 W. Broad Street. For more information, visit their website.

