RICHMOND, Va. -- 71st Fall Festival & Pow-Wow is around the corner. Wayne B. Adkins, 1st Assistant & CFO of the Chickahominy Indian Tribe and Jessica C. Stewart, a Tribal Citizen stopped by to share all the details. Join in the festival happening at Chickahominy Tribal Grounds at 8200 Lott Cary Road in Providence Forge, Virginia on September 23 & 24 with grounds opening at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.

For more information and directions to the Chickahominy Tribal Grounds, please visit the Tribe’s website at www.chickahominytribe.org .

