67th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rob Paylor, Director of Special Projects joined us to share more about the upcoming Veterans Day Ceremony happening at the E. Bruce Hellman Amphitheater at the Virginia War Memorial tomorrow, Friday at 11am. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org , www.dvs.virginia.org or call the Virginia War Memorial at 804-786-2060.
Posted at 3:22 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 15:22:59-05
