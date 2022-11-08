RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia War Memorial is celebrating Veterans Day with the 66th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony. Jessica and Bill sat down with Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director, who shared more about the ceremony happening Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial - 621 South Belvidere Street in Richmond. For more information, visit their website.
