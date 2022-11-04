RICHMOND, Va. -- Get ready for the 60th Virginia Thanksgiving Festival! On Sunday, Nov. 6, thousands of people are expected to take a step back in history to commemorate America’s First Thanksgiving with a historic celebration reminiscent of Colonial Virginia.

Though this is the 60th festival, the annual tradition actually dates back to December 4, 1619 when Captain John Woodlief and his crew of 35 men landed on the shores of the James River at what was to become Berkeley Plantation.

Upon landing, in accordance with orders from London, the Englishmen proclaimed: “We ordain that the day of our ship’s arrival, at the place assigned for plantation, in the land of Virginia shall be yearly and perpetually kept holy as a day of thanksgiving to Almighty God.” Thus began the American tradition of Thanksgiving!

We spoke with festival president Graham Woodlief, who is a descendent of Captain John Woodlief, about what you can expect at this year’s event.

The Virginia Thanksgiving Festival at Berkeley Plantation will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $30 for buses, $20 for cars and $5 for bikes. It’s located at 12602 Harrison Landing Road in Charles City. Our own Bill Bevins will serve as emcee.

