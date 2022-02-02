Watch
60th Annual Rod and Custom Car Classic

Brian Wenk of Asphalt Angels Auto Club is here to tell us about the 60th Annual Rod and Custom Car Classic happening this weekend at Meadow Event Park
Posted at 11:54 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 11:54:24-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- What’s your favorite classic car? Brian Wenk of Asphalt Angels Auto Club is here to tell us about the 60th Annual Rod and Custom Car Classic happening this weekend at Meadow Event Park in Doswell. The longest running car show on the east coast is back The show will feature hot rods, muscle cars and motorcycles. The show runs Friday through Sunday. Find a coupon for $1 off admission and more information about the 60th Annual Rods and Custom Car Classic at www.AsphaltAngels.net!

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ASPHALT ANGELS AUTO CLUB*}

