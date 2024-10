6 Questions With: Daniel Freed (I HOPE THIS HELPS!)

RICHMOND, Va. -- Investigative journalist, producer, director and writer Daniel Freed grew up in Richmond. He’s returning to Virginia this weekend to screen his documentary film I HOPE THIS HELPS! at the Virginia Film Festival in Charlottesville.

The film, executive produced by Matthew Modine, delves into the strange new world of artificial intelligence.

Watch the video above to see Freed answer 6 questions about I HOPE THIS HELPS!

Click here to learn more.

Upcoming screening info :

VIRGINIA FILM FESTIVAL - CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA

Saturday, November 2, 2024 - 12:30 PM

Violet Crown 3

(MATTHEW MODINE AND DANIEL FREED DOING Q&A)

PRE-SALE TICKETS ARE SOLD OUT BUT STAND-BY TICKETS MAY BE AVAILABLE PRIOR TO SHOW

DOUBLE EXPOSURE INVESTIGATIVE FILM FESTIVAL - WASHINGTON, D.C.

Friday, November 8, 2024 - 6:30 PM

Naval Heritage Center

(MATTHEW MODINE AND DANIEL FREED DOING Q&A)

TICKETS AND MORE INFO AT DXFEST.COM