RICHMOND, Va. -- Michael Hall of A Kingdom Experience joined us to share his recipe for 5 Flavor Pound Cake.

Michael Hall (A Kingdom Experience)5 Flavor Pound Cake

2 sticks butter

1/2 c vegetable shortening

2 c sugar

5 eggs, well beaten

3 c flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 c milk

1 tsp each Vanilla, Lemon, Orange, Almond, & Coconut emulsion

Instructions

1. Combine butter, shortening and sugar until light and fluffy.

2. Add eggs, which have been beaten until lemon colored.

3. Combine flour and baking powder and add to creamed mixture alternating with milk.

4. Stir in flavors.

5. Spoon into a well greased 10” tube pan and bake at 325 degrees fro 1 1/2 hours or until done.

6. Soak with *simple syrup glaze* and let cool in pan for 10 minutes before turning out on a rack to cool.

7. Drizzle glaze over cake after it has reached room temperature.

8. Cake can be left out at room temperature for 4 days, after that it should be stored in a refrigerator covered for an additional 5 days. It can be frozen for up to 6 months.

*Simple Syrup Glaze*

1 c sugar

1/2 c water

1/2 tsp Vanilla, Lemon, Orange, Almond, & Coconut emulsion

Combine ingredients in a heavy saucepan. Bring to a boil and stir until sugar is melted. Pour over cake after removing from oven.

Ingredients for the Iced Glazed drizzle topping

1 cup powdered sugar

1/2 tsp Vanilla, Lemon, Orange, Almond, & Coconut emulsion

3 to 4 tablespoons milk

Drizzle glaze over cake after it has reached room temperature.

