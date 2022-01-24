4P’s to End People Pleasing

RICHMOND, Va. -- Keep your own happiness atop the priority list for 2022. Mitchell Creasy, award-winning executive coach, shares with us the 4P’s to ending people pleasing. Kindness and generosity are wonderful, but taken to extremes can be at the expense of our own well-being. Mitchell will help us keep a healthy balance. To learn more about Mitchell and the services he offers, visit his website.
Posted at 12:40 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 12:40:00-05
