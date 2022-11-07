Watch Now
45th Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon

Daniel Durazo, Director of External Communications at Allianz Partners USA and Pete Woody, PR &amp; Communications Manager at Sports Backers joined us to share more.
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon is this weekend! Daniel Durazo, Director of External Communications at Allianz Partners USA and Pete Woody, PR & Communications Manager at Sports Backers joined us to share more.

Take part in the fun November 12th. For all the information, give them a call at 804-285-9495 or visit the website, www.richmondmarathon.org. Connect with them on social media at www.twitter.com/SportsBackers and www.facebook.com/RichmondMarathon.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ALLIANZ PARTNERS USA*}

