4 ways to transform your home with color

Hound Paint Co. shares ideas for customizing your space with paint.
Posted at 2:54 PM, Nov 30, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Whether you’re hosting for the holidays or looking for inspiration to spruce up your space in the new year, color can make all the difference in your home.

We visited Hound Paint Co. in Richmond’s Manchester neighborhood to talk with owners Niki Milanovic and Brandon Lowry. They shared four easy and creative ways to transform your place with paint.

Watch the video above to see their tips and a look inside the showroom.

Click here to learn more about Hound Paint Co., which is located at 215 W. 7th in Richmond.

