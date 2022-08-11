4 ways to boost happiness

RICHMOND, Va. -- We seek happiness in everything we do but, when you’re feeling a little more worry, and a little less happy, a happiness boost may be in order. Shamina Taylor, attorney, wealth expert, and mentor stopped by to share 4 ways to give yourself an instant happiness boost. For more information on Shamina, visit her website.
Posted at 1:02 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 13:02:06-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- We seek happiness in everything we do but, when you’re feeling a little more worry, and a little less happy, a happiness boost may be in order. Shamina Taylor, attorney, wealth expert, and mentor stopped by to share 4 ways to give yourself an instant happiness boost. For more information on Shamina, visit her website.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.