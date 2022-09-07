3rd Richmond Public School Dinner Series 

RICHMOND, Va. --Over the past few years Patrick and Megan Phelan of Longoven Restaurant have gathered the community around food to benefit a local Richmond Public School. Today, they joined us to share more about this year’s event benefiting Westover Hills Elementary School. Megan also walked us through creating a kale french toast with delicious toppings!

Take part in the event Sunday, September 11th from 3 pm until 8 pm at Longoven in Scott's Addition. Tickets for the dinner event are $75 and food will be provided by Longoven, Alewife, Pizza Bones, and White Stone Oysters.

All proceeds go to Westover Hills Elementary. Guests can make additional donations at the event via credit card or cash.

