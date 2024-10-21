3rd Annual Putt-Putt for PolioPlus

RICHMOND, Va. -- Author & Polio Survivor, Nancy Wright Beasley stopped by our live show to share more about the Brandermill Rotary’s Putt-Putt Polio Event. The event is happening October 24th from 4 pm until 9 pm at Putt-Putt Fun Center located at 7901 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield. For more information, visit their website.
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Author & Polio Survivor, Nancy Wright Beasley stopped by our live show to share more about the Brandermill Rotary’s Putt-Putt Polio Event. The event is happening October 24th from 4 pm until 9 pm at Putt-Putt Fun Center located at 7901 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.