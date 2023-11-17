Watch Now
3rd Annual Fall of Giving 

r. Monica Ball, Founder and CEO of Real Talk with Monica &amp; Rising Towards Success and Teela White, Community Outreach Representative with United Healthcare stopped by to share more about their 3rd Annual Fall of Giving.
RICHMOND, Va. -- On Virginia This Morning we are always happy to highlight organizations and events brought together to better our community! Dr. Monica Ball, Founder and CEO of Real Talk with Monica & Rising Towards Success and Teela White, Community Outreach Representative with United Healthcare stopped by to share more about their 3rd Annual Fall of Giving happening November 18th at 1708 Harwood Street in Richmond.

For more information, give them a call at 804-510-9882 visit the eventbrite link. Use the keyword: FALLOFGIVING3.

Connect with Real Talk with Monica and Rising Towards Success on all social media platforms.

