32nd Annual American Cancer Society Richmond Golf Classic

RICHMOND, Va. -- The American Cancer Society works diligently to support those members of our communities battling the disease. For the past 32 years, the Richmond chapter the American Cancer Society has fundraised to support the mission. Today, Nick Hogan, Board Member and VP at CCA Financial LLC, and Kevin Mullaney, Board Member and VP at Brandito, LLC, are here to share the details of this year’s ACS Richmond Golf Classic. This year's event will take place May 3rd at the Foundry Golf Club. For more information, visit their website.

