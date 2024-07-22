Watch Now
3 ways to preserve your summer memories with art

Crafting expert Adeina Anderson shares her top tips.
Posted at 10:48 AM, Jul 22, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Are you trying to savor your favorite parts of summer? Crafting expert Adeina Anderson is here with a few ways you can turn your summer memories into special mementos.

  1. Office organizer: Did your family take a great picture on your summer vacation and you would like to display it differently in your office? Who needs a picture frame when you can create a desk organizer with your family photos? Adeina shows us how to create a pen holder for your desk that will display your family's summer vacation photo.
  2. Seashell art: Did you go to the beach for summer vacation and collect some seashells? Adeina has a fun way to decorate those seashells so they don't just sit in a drawer or a zipper bag.
  3. Canvas art: Did you visit some museums for your summer vacation? Create your own artwork to remember the beautiful displays at the museums you visited on your summer vacation. 

Click here to visit her website for more inspiration. 

