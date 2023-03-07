2nd Annual Phenomenal Women Jazz Brunch

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Metropolitan Area Chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women is excited about their upcoming Phenomenal Women Jazz Brunch. Today, Bernette Hardy-Keyes, President of Richmond Metropolitan Area Chapter and Daphne Maxwell-Reid, Actress, Designer & Emcee of Event stopped by to share more. Tickets are $75 and are available on Eventbrite at eventbrite.com/e/2023-phenomenal-women-jazzbrunch-tickets-526346395237 .

