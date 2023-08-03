RICHMOND, Va. -- The Faces Behind A Purpose For You and We Inspire and Nurture Life are excited to introduce the 2nd annual “Kickin’ it in the Community” kickball tournament.

The event will take place on August 12 from noon to 6 p.m. at Eastern Henrico Recreation Park, located at 1440 N. Laburnum Avenue.

Organizers Timika Cousins and Jerrilyn Forbes visited the Virginia This Morning studio to talk about the event and their aim to bring unity to the River City.

The event will feature community services, job placement resources, bookbag and school supply giveaways, free haircuts and entertainment for kids, and more.