Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

2025 Coaches Cook-Off featuring Chef Austin McCormick of LeMaire Restaurant 

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Coaches Cook-Off is an opportunity for the Richmond community food and college athletics communities to come together to benefit Commonwealth Autism. Today, Dr. Tyler Hart, President & C.E.O. of Commonwealth Autism stopped by to share more about the upcoming event.

Sous Chef Austin McCormick of LeMaire Restaurant, a participating chef in this year’s event, stopped by as well!

Join in the fun, Friday, April 17th from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. at Willow Oaks Country Club. For ticket information and more, visit their website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!