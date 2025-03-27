2025 Coaches Cook-Off featuring Chef Austin McCormick of LeMaire Restaurant 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Coaches Cook-Off is an opportunity for the Richmond community food and college athletics communities to come together to benefit Commonwealth Autism. Today, Dr. Tyler Hart, President & C.E.O. of Commonwealth Autism stopped by to share more about the upcoming event.

Sous Chef Austin McCormick of LeMaire Restaurant, a participating chef in this year’s event, stopped by as well!

Join in the fun, Friday, April 17th from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. at Willow Oaks Country Club. For ticket information and more, visit their website.

