2025 Chesterfield Restaurant Week featuring Carena’s Jamaican Grille

RICHMOND, Va. -- Carena Ives, Owner of Carena’s Jamaican Grillejoined us along with their chef, Chef Patrick to create a signature recipe and share more about her restaurant’s participation in Chesterfield Restaurant Week.

Chesterfield Restaurant Week is happening TODAY through April 13th at various locations around Chesterfield. Chesterfield County Sports, Visitation, & Entertainment is located at 9901 Lori Rd. in Chesterfield. For more information, give them a call at 804-748-1096 or visit the website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY EXPERIENCE CHESTERFIELD*}

