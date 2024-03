RICHMOND, Va. -- Jamilah Clay, Women Veteran Assistant Program Manager joined us along with Jocelyn Escobar, Resource Coordinator to share more about Virginia Women Veterans Week happening March 17th through 23rd. Join them for the Virginia Women Veterans Week Celebration and Pinning Ceremony next Thursday, March 21st at 9 am at the Virginia War Memorial.

For more information, visit www.dvs.virginia.gov .