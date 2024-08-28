2024 RVA Brunch Weekend returns Sept. 6-8

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond foodie favorite event is back! RVA Brunch Weekend returns September 6-8 for the seventh year of celebrating Richmond restaurants and giving back to the community. To date, the annual event has raised nearly $130,000 for local charities.

This year, RVA Brunch Weekend has partnered with more than 30 restaurants who all agree to donate a portion of weekend proceeds to the Richmond SPCA.

Co-founder Sara Woznicki returned to the show to share more about this year’s offerings. We were also joined by Janae Jones, fundraising events specialist for Richmond SPCA along with their mascot Irving.

The fundraising weekend begins Friday, Sept. 6 with a Kickoff Block Party at Final Gravity Brewing Co. from 5:30 to 9 p.m. There will be food trucks, a vendor market, swag bags for the first 100 attendees and three raffle prize packages (with 100% of proceeds going to the Richmond SPCA). They will also have DJ Kobe and Turner's Body Shop Band providing music throughout the event. The event is free with a $5 suggested donation.

Then on Saturday and Sunday, all brunchers have to do to support is brunch at one (or more) participating restaurants. To sweeten the deal beyond just helping raise money for animals in need:



They will also have four big weekend-of giveaways that brunchers can enter to win. The theme of the giveaway baskets are 'Explore RVA' and feature gift cards to participating restaurants, as well as experiential opportunities like tickets to the Richmond Symphony, Sea Suite Cruises Tiki Boat tours, a Discover Richmond food tour, and an RVA on Wheels Bike Tour.

Also, many participating restaurants will feature weekend-only peach specials (thanks to Keany Produce) and specialty cocktails for brunchers to enjoy.

For more information on the kickoff, participating restaurants, raffle tickets, weekend-of giveaway, please click here.