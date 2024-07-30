RICHMOND, Va. -- Jamil Jasey and Sudan Aunu joined us live to share more about the upcoming 2024 Rhythm on the River happening Friday, August 2nd through the 4th.
Friday 8/2
Rhythm On the River at VMFA
Musical and spoken word performances
6pm-8pm
Unleash the Night
Harry's at Hofheimer
9pm-1am
Saturday 8/3
Saturday Brunch on the Rooftop at Hofheimer Rooftop
Music and Spoken Word
11am-3pm
Rhythm On the River (DJ Edition)
LOSO
8pm -12am
Saturday 8/3
The Groove: Ladies Night at the Len
Music and Spoken Word
The Len
4pm-8pm