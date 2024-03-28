2024 Coaches Cook-Off

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Coaches Cook-Off is an opportunity for the Richmond community food and college athletics communities to come together to benefit Commonwealth Autism. Today, Dr. Tyler Hart, President & C.E.O. of Commonwealth Autism stopped by along with Coach Robyn D’Onofrio of Saint Gertrude to share more about the upcoming event.

Chef Chris Morina of Lillian Oyster Hall, a participating chef in this year’s event, made an appearance as well!