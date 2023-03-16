Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

2023 Virginia Women Veterans Week 

Beverly Van Tull, Women Veterans Program Manager with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) stopped by to share more information on Virginia Women Veterans Week happening March 19th through March 25th.
Posted at 2:36 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 14:36:00-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Beverly Van Tull, Women Veterans Program Manager with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) stopped by to share more information on Virginia Women Veterans Week happening March 19th through March 25th. For more information, visit www.dvs.virginia.gov .

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!