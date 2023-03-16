2023 Virginia Women Veterans Week 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Beverly Van Tull, Women Veterans Program Manager with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) stopped by to share more information on Virginia Women Veterans Week happening March 19th through March 25th. For more information, visit www.dvs.virginia.gov .
Posted at 2:36 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 14:36:00-04
