RICHMOND, Va. -- Enjoy music, spoken word and art at the 2023 Rhythm on the River event! It’s happening Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 6.

Organizer Jamil Jasey and host Demi Power joined us in studio to talk more about what you can expect at the event. Watch the video above to see their interview.

It’s taking place at various venues in Richmond, including Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and Virginia Museum of History and Culture between 5 and 8pm.