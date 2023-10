RICHMOND, Va. -- Maymont is excited about their upcoming Garden Glow event happening October 19th through November 12th. Amber Walczuk, Senior Manager of Special Events for Maymont stopped by to share more.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are sold in half-hour start times – stay as long as you want. The event lasts until 10 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for children ages 3-12. Maymont members pay $12 for adult tickets and $8 for children.

