2023 Commonwealth's Patriot Day Ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia War Memorial is hosting the Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony on Monday, September 11, 2023. The public is encouraged to attend to honor and remember the fellow Americans who were lost and injured during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

This annual ceremony will officially commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Northern Virginia and the downing of the jet aircraft in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Virginia War Memorial Executive Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle joined us in studio to share more about the event.

The Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony is Monday, September 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Virginia War Memorial’s Shrine of Memory – Global War on Terrorism and Beyond.

There is no admission charge. Free parking is available in the Virginia War Memorial surface lot and underground parking deck at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, VA 23220. The Virginia War Memorial will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for visitation and the documentary film, A New Century, A New War, will be shown all day in the Memorial’s Reynolds Theater.

Click here for more information.