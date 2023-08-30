2023 Coaches Cook-Off

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Coaches Cook-Off is an opportunity for the Richmond community food and college athletics communities to come together to benefit Commonwealth Autism. Today, Dr. Tyler Hart, President & C.E.O. of Commonwealth Autism stopped by along with Basketball Coach at Virginia Union University, Coach Tierra Terry and VCU Basketball Coach, Ryan Odom, stopped by to share more about the upcoming event.

Join in the fun, Friday, September 15th from 6 until 8 p.m. at Main Line Brewery. For ticket information and more, visit their website.

