Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

2023 Coaches Cook-Off

Today, Dr. Tyler Hart, President &amp; C.E.O. of Commonwealth Autism stopped by along with Basketball Coach at Virginia Union University, Coach Tierra Terry and VCU Basketball Coach, Ryan Odom, stopped by to share more about the upcoming event.
Posted at 3:49 PM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 15:49:51-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Coaches Cook-Off is an opportunity for the Richmond community food and college athletics communities to come together to benefit Commonwealth Autism. Today, Dr. Tyler Hart, President & C.E.O. of Commonwealth Autism stopped by along with Basketball Coach at Virginia Union University, Coach Tierra Terry and VCU Basketball Coach, Ryan Odom, stopped by to share more about the upcoming event.

Join in the fun, Friday, September 15th from 6 until 8 p.m. at Main Line Brewery. For ticket information and more, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!