2023 Christmas at the Inn 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Christmas at the Inn is The Virginia Cliffe Inn’s holiday store jam-packed with homemade crafts and goods from local artisans. Janice Clifton of The Virginia Cliffe Inn, Holly Peele of Northstar Academic Center and Helen Wood, the 2023 Henrico Christmas Mother joined us to share more. Join in the fun happening today and tomorrow, November 28th at the Virginia Cliffe Inn located at 2900 Mountain Road in Glen Allen. For more information, visit their website.

