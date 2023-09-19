2023 ArtoberVA

RICHMOND, Va. -- ArtoberVA is right around the corner! Scott Garka, President at CultureWorks stopped by the show along with Weldon Hill, jazz musician and current CultureWorks board chair to share some of what to expect from this year's arts and cultural events. Join in the fun throughout the month of October. For more information, give them a call at 804-340-5280 or visit the Richmond CultureWorks website.

Weldon Hill, jazz musician and James 'Saxmo' Gates also shared a musical selection. Check it out.

