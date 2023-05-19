Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

2023 Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes Nominations

J.J. Siegner, attorney with Allen &amp; Allen, shared more about their program celebrating the very best in our community.
Posted at 12:19 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 12:19:20-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Do you know someone in the community who goes above and beyond expectations? J.J. Siegner, attorney with Allen & Allen, shared more about their program celebrating the very best in our community. It is time for you to nominate a Hometown Hero to be honored this year. Nominations are open through May 31st. For more information about Allen Allen, Allen, & Allen or to nominate a Hometown Hero, find them on the web, on Facebook or Instagram @allenandallenlaw.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ALLEN & ALLEN*}

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!