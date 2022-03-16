2022 Virginia Women Veterans Week

RICHMOND, Va. -- March 20th through the 26th has been declared Virginia Women Veterans Week by Governor Youngkin. Beverly Van Tull and Jasmine Scott, both from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, stopped by the show to tell Bill and Jessica more about this event that brings attention to the vital role of women in the history of America. Our Commonwealth has the greatest percentage of women veterans per capita of any state in the U.S. Virginia Women Veterans Week celebrates women who served in every branch of our armed forces. There will be a recognition and pinning ceremony at 11 am on Monday, March 21 at the Virginia War Memorial. Find out more by visiting www.dvs.virginia.gov .