RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2022 RVA East End Festival is happening this weekend! Joining us today is Rev. Marilyn Heckstall, Co-Chair of RVA East End Festival and James “Saxsmo” Gates, Co-Chair of RVA East End Festival who shared more about this year’s celebration! Also, sit back and enjoy an incredible performance of Killing Me Softly from James “Saxsmo” Gates.

Stop by for music, food trucks, vendors and more Saturday, Sept. 24th from Noon- 9:00 pm at Henry L. Marsh III Elementary School. For more information, visit https://rvaeastendfest.wixsite.com/rva-east-end-festiva .

