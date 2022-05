RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico CASA is here in our community to ensure that every child has a home. Jessica and Bill sat down with Kristin Blalock, Community Engagement Coordinator at Henrico CASA and Emily Gusti, Project Manager at Urban Core Construction who shared more about their Home For Good: Playhouse Event.

There’s still more time to check out these incredible playhouses at Short Pump Town Center and make a donation to win. To learn more about this event, visit the Henrico CASA website .