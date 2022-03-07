2022 Bravo! Awards Nominations

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Bravo! Awards are a celebration of the outstanding achievements of Chesterfield County Public School Alumni. Jessica recently found out that nominations for 2022 are open. Tyren Frazier, Executive Director of the Chesterfield Education Foundation, is looking for nominees of outstanding alumni around the world. Brad Armstrong, a 2021 recipient of a Bravo! Award, shares how his Chesterfield County education continues to serve him well. Make your nomination today at cefva.org or find out more by calling 804-618-9527.
Posted at 11:41 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 11:41:06-05
