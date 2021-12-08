Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

2021 Fan District Association Holiday Garden Tour 

items.[0].videoTitle
Bill sat down with the co-chairs of the organization, Kimberly Hitchens and Lacy Williams who shared more about the event.
Posted at 2:30 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 14:30:06-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Fan District Association is proud to bring back their Holiday Garden Tour this year. Bill sat down with the co-chairs of the organization, Kimberly Hitchens and Lacy Williams who shared more about the event. For information on the tours happening December 10 & 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. visit their website or read more in the current issue of R Home Magazine.

Find R Home Magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website, Instagram, or Facebook.
{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!