2-day Film Master Class with Richard Bland College and The ICA

RICHMOND, Va. -- An exciting event is happening with Richard Bland College, The Virginia Production Alliance and the ICA at VCU. Today, Jesse Vaughan, Filmmaker and Chief Marketing & Comm. Officer at Richard Bland College stopped by along with Chioke l’Anson, Ph.D., Director of Community Media at the ICA at y to share more about the upcoming 2 day film master class.

Take part in the Master Class happening Feb. 9th at the Institute For Contemporary Art (ICA), 601 West Broad Street and Feb. 11th at the Visual Arts Center, 1812 W Main Street. For more information, give them a call at (804) 828-2823 (ICA) or (804) 353-0094 (Visual Arts Center). Connect online at icavcu.org and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ICAVCU/ and https://www.facebook.com/virginiaproduction .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHARD BLAND COLLEGE OF WILLIAM AND MARY*}

