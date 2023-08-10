17th Annual North Side WE CARE Festival

RICHMOND, Va. -- 5th Baptist Church’s Noth Side WE CARE Festival is back for another year of wellness, education, community awareness and resident empowerment. Here to share more is Monisha Crosby of Fifth Street Baptist Church and Joel McClellan, attorney with Marks & Harrison who are partners on this event. Join in the fun on August 12th from 11am - 2pm at Hotchkiss Field Community Center located at 701 E Brookland Park Blvd. in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 540-460-2909..

For more information on The Law Firm of Marks and Harrison, give the team a call 1-800-WIN-WIN-1 or visit www.marksandharrison.com.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MARKS AND HARRISON*}

