15th Annual City-wide Back to School Rally

RICHMOND, Va. -- Northside Coalition for Children, Inc. has been an active part of our community for over 10 years. In just a few days they will be hosting their 15th Annual Citywide Back to School Rally. Joining us live in the studio is founder and director of the coalition Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed, Latarsha Woods from ATR Dance Experience and Monica Murray, Principal of John Marshall High School.

Take part in the Northside Coalition for Children Citywide Back to School Rally Saturday, August 5th at John Marshall High School. For more information, give them a call or 804-687-6743 visit the Northside Coalition for Children website.

